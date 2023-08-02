A rendering of the Main Event being built near Woodland Mall. (Courtesy)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A new entertainment venue is coming to Woodland Mall in Kentwood.

Main Event will feature laser tag, interactive video games, bowling, arcade games and billiards, according to a Wednesday news release. There will also be a restaurant, a bar and private rooms for rent.

The 49,000-square foot building will be on a separate piece of land next to Woodland Mall, near Von Maur, the release said.

Main Event has locations across the country, but this will be its first center in Michigan.

Construction is ongoing, and the venue will open next year, according to the release.