One dead, two hurt in crash on M-37 south of Sparta

Kent County

The scene of a crash on M-37 at 10 Mile Road in Alpine Township. (May 28, 2020)

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a man is dead and two other people are in the hospital after a crash south of Sparta Thursday evening.

The two-car crash happened around 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of M-37 and 10 Mile Road in Alpine Township.

Troopers say a car driven by a 29-year-old man was northbound on M-37 when he crashed into another car, which was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 10 Mile Road.

The driver of the car stopped at the intersection, a 63-year-old man, died at the scene. His passenger, a 62-year-old woman, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers believe drugs played a role in the crash, but they are still investigating.

