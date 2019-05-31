M-37 in Sparta Twp. reopens after crash

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Both directions of M-37 in northern Kent County have reopened after a crash Friday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of M-37 and 15 Mile Road in Sparta Township, south of Kent City.

The northbound and southbound lanes of M-37 were closed between 15 Mile Road and Phelps Avenue. The roadway was closed for around three hours while crews worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened, according to Michigan State Police.

It’s unclear what led to the crash or if there are any injuries.

24 Hour News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.