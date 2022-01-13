Luxurious laundromat? Former Pier 1 to become The Laundry Room

A conceptual rendering provided by Sheldon Cleaners shows what the proposed interior of The Laundry Room, located at 3909 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township.

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Pier 1 Imports store along the bustling Alpine Avenue corridor will soon become the largest laundromat of its kind in the state, according to Sheldon Cleaners.

Demolition is underway at 3909 Alpine Ave. NW north of 4 Mile Road, which will become The Laundry Room.

Sheldon Cleaners is also expanding the original site of its upscale concept, at 3000 Breton Road SE in Kentwood. That first store opened about five years ago.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot space in Alpine Township will take laundering clothes to the next level with lounge areas, an indoor-outdoor fireplace and a drive-up area to drop off dry cleaning orders. The Laundry Room will seat up to 70 people inside and 16 people outside near the fireplace, according to plans submitted to the Alpine Township Planning Commission in August.

For regular washing, the laundromat will have laundry carts, folding stations and dozens of front-loading washers and dryers. Customers can also opt for wash-and-fold service by store employees, who will send them a notification once their laundry is complete.

The Laundry Room will also feature electric vehicle charging stations within its 53-space parking lot and four vending machines for snacks, drinks and coffee. The business is expected to be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Pier 1 Imports announced it was closing the Alpine Avenue store in February 2020 as part of nationwide cuts. The vacant property sold for $1.8 million on July 1, Kent County property records show.

Amber Engle with Sheldon Cleaners says if all goes well, The Laundry Room in Alpine Township should open April 1. The Kentwood store expansion is expected to wrap up in February.