Luna expansion latest in Ada redevelopment project

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular Grand Rapids restaurant is expanding to the village of Ada.

Owners of Luna, a Mexican restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids, said they are excited to break ground on a second location in Ada. The announcement is the latest part of the Envision Ada redevelopment project.

“Ada is going through a transformation in its downtown. We are excited to be part of that redevelopment and it presents a market that is really untapped, and we want to be part of this great redevelopment there,” said co-owner Mario Cascante.

While construction has not yet started, the owners said the Ada location is expected to open its doors later this fall.

The owners are also taking suggestions for the name of the new Ada location on their Facebook and Instagram pages.