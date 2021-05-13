Walk in Rockford to kick off Relay for Life season in W. MI

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Relay for Life normally brings hundreds of people from local communities together each year, celebrating and uplifting loved ones battling cancer and honoring lives lost.

“When you or a loved one has faced a cancer journey, you know that your support system and the sense of community is everything to getting you through that journey and so last year was really difficult,” said Susan Brogger, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society.

For many, not having that same in-person connection was a challenge but the opportunity to come together in the fight against cancer has returned to West Michigan once again, starting in Rockford.

“Typically Relay for Life in Rockford is an incredible event where we bring about 500 people together at East Rockford Middle School and we walk the track for 24 hours, but clearly, we can’t do that this year so we have figured out ways that we can still bring our community together safely and so we’ve got three mini events that we’re doing,” Brogger said.

This season’s Relay for Life events will kick off on Friday, May 14 with a Luminaria walk at White Pine Trail. The walk will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Luminaria bags are provided to anyone who donates, and the bags can be decorated in honor of a loved one who has faced a cancer journey. A maximum of 300 people will be able to attend. Event information can be found here.

On Saturday, May 15, there will be a golf outing at Alpine Golf Course starting at 8 a.m. The cost is $320 per team. Spots are filling quickly, but information can be found online.

Finally, on Friday, June 4, people can come to East Rockford Middle School for a drive-in showing of the movie “Wonder.” A $20 donation per car is suggested. The lot opens at 8:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 9:30 p.m. More details can be found here.

There are a variety of other events going on throughout West Michigan over the next several months. You can find more details about what’s happening near you by entering your zip code on the Relay for Life website.