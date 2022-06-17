PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The women playing at the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club this week have not all left their children home.

Many bring the kids with them on tour. The players have family members or a nanny watch them or use the LPGA’s child care service. The organization has offered child care for the last 20 years.

“We want to give our working moms a chance. We want to give our players an avenue that if they want to become moms, they have the opportunity. They are still going to be able to do what they do best, which is to showcase their talent out on the golf course,” said Stacey Collins, the senior vice president of tour operations.

Brittany Lincicome, who is playing in the tournament this week, may take advantage of the service when she returns to the sport after having her baby. She recently announced she is pregnant and will go on leave after two more tournaments.

According to Collins, Lincicome will be part of a baby boom in the next year. So she thinks it makes sense that an organization that needs women would accommodate those women.

The league has a generous maternity leave policy, giving the players nearly two years off. As of 2019, the women who take advantage of that policy can also keep their player status when returning to the sport.

Bright Horizons provides child care for the LPGA. Many of the same employees have worked with the league the entire time and are now on the second generation of players and kids.

Collins has noticed children who are teenagers now still feel pulled to those child care workers.

“Children that had been in child care as toddlers were back for the event last week, and they were all like the helpers. They were our extra babysitters in child care last week. It’s pretty fun to see that,” said Collins.

A typical day involves a mom dropping her child off at the child care and then going out to practice and play. It can be a long day for those children, so Collins said they do their best to keep things interesting and provide a family out on the road.