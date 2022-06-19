PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic is one of West Michigan’s most popular events, bringing the world’s best women golfers to Blythefield Country Club.

But beyond the golf and the good deeds — like the millions raised for Meijer’s Simply Give campaign — the tournament brings families together. For some dads and daughters, it was a great way to enjoy some world-class golf and celebrate Father’s Day weekend.

Seven-year-old Sienna spent Friday at Blythefield with her dad Adam. They both love the sport and love to spend time at the golf course together.

Sienna’s favorite part is meeting the pros. Adam estimated she got between 15 and 25 signatures from golfers who took time to visit with fans.

She doesn’t have a favorite, but she is blown away by their skill.

“They are all so good,” Sienna told News 8.

Adam and 7-year-old Sienna pose for a photo Friday next to the 18th green at the Meijer LPGA Classic. They estimate Sienna got between 15 and 25 autographs from golfers who spent time visiting with fans. (Matt Jaworowski/WOODTV8)

Jim and his 11-year-old daughter Elise pose for a photo Friday at the Meijer LPGA Classic. Golf was secondary for Jim and Elise, who took in the event and enjoyed spending time together as a family. (Matt Jaworowski/WOODTV8)

Trent and 11-year-old Stella spent Friday at the Meijer LPGA Classic. She enjoyed meeting and getting autographs from the pro golfers. (Matt Jaworowski/WOODTV8)

Eleven-year-old Stella and her dad Trent had a fun day enjoying the sunshine at Blythefield. While Stella isn’t a big golfer, she enjoys the sport and enjoys spending time with her dad.

Like Sienna, Stella said her favorite part of the event is meeting the pro golfers. Her favorite golfer isn’t participating this year but she was still happy to spend time at the course. Asked if she was having fun, Stella responded with a shy nod.

For Jim and his 11-year-old daughter Elise, it wasn’t as much about golf as taking in the event. The family visited the course’s Discovery Land, which includes crafts, activities and snacks, and then had lunch along the course.

“I thought it’d be a nice event to come out with Elise and the family just to see a pro event,” Jim told News 8.