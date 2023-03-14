LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lowell woman was arrested and charged for sexually assaulting a toddler in her care, police said.

Heather Wallace, 43, was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated child sexually abusive activity, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime.

Police say Wallace called the Hillsdale Police Department about someone from Coldwater she met on a dating app who she said asked her to take photos of a 3-year-old child she was related to and sexually assault her. Wallace told police she did not do what the person had asked.

Lowell police worked with the Hillsdale Police Department and Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office and determined through investigation that Wallace did sexually assault the 3-year-old during video chats with the person she met on the dating app. The assaults took place at Wallace’s home in Lowell in November 2022 while she was taking care of the toddler.

The Coldwater resident was also arrested and charged, Lowell police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked the call Lowell police at 616.897.7123 or submit a tip to Silent Observer at 616.774.2345. If you or anyone you know is experiencing or aware of sexual assault, Lowell police encourage you to contact local police or YWCA of West Central Michigan at 616.454.9922.