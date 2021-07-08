Lowell Riverwalk Festival returns

People come out for the Lowell Riverwalk Festival on July 13, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — After taking a pause last year due to the pandemic, the annual Riverwalk Festival is set to kick off in Lowell Thursday.

The festival starts at 4 p.m. and will run through Saturday.

Throughout the weekend kids and families can enjoy fun events in the streets of downtown Lowell. The fun will include live concerts, Flea on the Flat River, Run the Riverwalk 5K, Riverwalk Cruise-in Classic Cars, a pinewood derby race and more.

The festival will wrap up with a firework show on Saturday.

More information can be found at riverwalkfestival.org.