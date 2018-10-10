Lowell police seek shoplifter with two toddlers
LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are trying to identify a shoplifter with two toddlers who nearly ran over a store employee.
The Lowell Police Department posted surveillance images of the suspected thief on its Facebook page Tuesday. Officers say when she was confronted, she ran out of the store with both children and nearly hit a worker with her car.
The vehicle is a tan or pewter colored four-door Buick sedan, possibly a Regal.
Officers say this is the second time this woman has been caught stealing.
Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Lowell police at 616.897.7123.
Lowell police seek shoplifter with two toddlers
