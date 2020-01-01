Lowell police seek pair passing bogus bills

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Lowell police are asking for the community’s help tracking down a couple using counterfeit $100 bills at businesses.

Authorities posted surveillance photos of the suspects and their vehicle on the Lowell Police Department Facebook page.

A surveillance image shows the suspect’s vehicle. (Lowell Police Department)

They say the couple has passed at least six of the bogus bills in the last few days. They look like the old version of the $100 bill and contain the sequence #L70686300A.

Officers are encouraging workers to remain vigilant and not accept any bills fitting that description. Lowell police say because the bills are washed, a security pen will not indicate they are fakes.

While police have identified the woman pictured in the photos, they’re still trying to identify the man and find them both. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call Lowell police at 616.897.7123.