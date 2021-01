LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Lowell are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who needs her medication.

Komal Saxena, 36, was last seen Jan. 7.

She is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Lexus ES330 with Michigan license plate EGK2699.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call the police at 616.897.7123.