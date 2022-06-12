LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Lowell are investigating after vandals hit one of the city parks, destroying a bathroom. City leaders say the vandalism at Stoney Lakeside Park all happened within the last week.

It began as early as last weekend, when City Manager Michael Burns says vandals started tearing apart the bathrooms at Stoney Lakeside Park.

The bathrooms at Stoney Lakeside Park in Lowell are closed due to vandalism.

“They pulled the sinks off the walls. They pulled the mirrors off the walls and just did damage in the bathrooms,” Burns said.

Then on Tuesday, police started getting involved after city staff saw more damage beyond the facilities.

“(There were) spitballs all over the place,” Burns said. “They graffitied the bathrooms … the skate park, spray-painted a bunch of areas.”

But what forced the city to close the restrooms was what public works personnel discovered Thursday.

“They saw these kids running out of the bathrooms. … When they went and checked the bathrooms, somebody urinated in the hand dryers and urinated all over the floors, the sinks and the whole area,” Burns said. “We get occasional incidents. They do happen but this is just ridiculous.”

Photo gallery of vandalism — viewer discretion advised:

The bathrooms at Stoney Lakeside Park in Lowell are closed due to vandalism. (Courtesy Michael Burns)

The bathrooms at Stoney Lakeside Park in Lowell are closed due to vandalism. (Courtesy Michael Burns)

The bathrooms at Stoney Lakeside Park in Lowell are closed due to vandalism. (Courtesy Michael Burns)

The bathrooms at Stoney Lakeside Park in Lowell are closed due to vandalism. (Courtesy Michael Burns)

The bathrooms at Stoney Lakeside Park in Lowell are closed due to vandalism. (Courtesy Michael Burns)

The bathrooms at Stoney Lakeside Park in Lowell are closed due to vandalism. (Courtesy Michael Burns)

The bathrooms at Stoney Lakeside Park in Lowell are closed due to vandalism. (Courtesy Michael Burns)

The bathrooms at Stoney Lakeside Park in Lowell are closed due to vandalism. (Courtesy Michael Burns)

While surveillance cameras will be installed, Burns said they have an idea who is responsible and has a message to them and anyone thinking about doing the same.

“We’re going to catch you. … We’re coming after you. You will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. We will come after you and will seek … restitution,” Burns said.

No one has been arrested as of Sunday night. Anyone with information is urged to call the Lowell Police Department at 616.897.7120.