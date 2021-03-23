Lowell police investigate elementary school break-in

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people broke into a Lowell elementary school over the weekend, police say.

The break-in at Cherry Creek Elementary on Foreman Street happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lowell Police Department Detective Gordy Lauren would not comment Tuesday on whether anything was damaged or stolen, nor would he say how the three people got into the building.

He did say there is video of the break-in that shows three people were involved. No one had been arrested as of Tuesday but Lauren said his team was tracking down leads.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the school Monday. Police said it’s unlikely the break-in was related that visit, but noted they are still investigating.

Our friends at Cherry Creek Elementary had the opportunity to meet Governor Whitmer today as she toured to see the effects of the pandemic on our students. Not only were they able to meet our governor, Mr. Fowler and Mr. Veldman had an opportunity to advocate on their behalf. pic.twitter.com/Agxu9hSymT — Lowell Area Schools (@lowelldistrict) March 22, 2021

Police expected to release more information Wednesday.