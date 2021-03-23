Lowell police investigate elementary school break-in

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people broke into a Lowell elementary school over the weekend, police say.
The break-in at Cherry Creek Elementary on Foreman Street happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lowell Police Department Detective Gordy Lauren would not comment Tuesday on whether anything was damaged or stolen, nor would he say how the three people got into the building.
He did say there is video of the break-in that shows three people were involved. No one had been arrested as of Tuesday but Lauren said his team was tracking down leads.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the school Monday. Police said it’s unlikely the break-in was related that visit, but noted they are still investigating.
Police expected to release more information Wednesday.