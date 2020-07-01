Lowell picks new police chief

An undated photo of Christopher Hurst, (Courtesy of the city of Lowell)

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Lowell has picked a permanent police chief.

Christopher Hurst, who had been serving as acting police chief, was appointed by City Manager Michael Burns to serve in that role permanently.

In June, Lowell’s former police chief Steven Bukala was forced to resign after a controversial Facebook post that supported armed young men who wanted to patrol to protect the city’s downtown from potential rioters.

“Chris Hurst is a man of integrity with a stellar police career who is a solid leader,” Burns said in a news release. “I look forward to working with Chris in this new role where he will provide steady and professional leadership to the Lowell Police Department.”

The city says Hurst has worked for the city for more than 25 years, serving in nearly every role in the department. Most recently, he was a sergeant.

The new chief is a graduate of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, Police Staff and Command. He also has an associate’s degree from Grand Rapids Community College.

In addition, Hurst served in leadership positions in the U.S. Army and Michigan Army National Guard for 20 years before being honorably discharged, the city said.