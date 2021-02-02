Lowell PD: Woman reported missing is out of state

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Lowell investigators say a woman who was reported missing appears to be in California.

Komal Saxena was reported missing on Jan. 7. A couple of weeks later, Lowell police sent a news release in the hopes of finding her.

Officers say bank records show Saxena was moving west through Wisconsin, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, Las Vegas and San Diego in mid-January. Bank records also show she has been using her debit card in San Diego, police say.

Investigators say they received reports from local businesses of her shopping after she was reported missing. The businesses said she acted normal, made typical purchases and didn’t ask for help.

The Lowell Police Department has advised the San Diego Police Department of this case. Lowell officers say they are no longer actively investigating the situation because she is out of state and they have done everything they can.

However, Lowell police said the case will remain open until they talk to Saxena or confirm her status with another law enforcement agency.

Investigators note her vehicle and plate information was entered into the database for missing people. Therefore, if any officers contact her or her vehicle, she will show up as a missing person.