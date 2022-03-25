LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lowell Police Department demoted Sgt. Scot VanSolkema to a patrol officer after being charged for allegedly trespassing at Forest Hills Central High School.

The demotion comes after an internal police investigation into the 2021 trespassing and other complaints made by Forest Hills Central High School.

VanSolkema, 43, was charged with a misdemeanor trespassing charge for an incident that took place on Dec. 14, according to court records.

“I fully support our chief’s decision on this matter. Scot served on the executive team for the Lowell Police Department and, as a leader, was held to a higher standard that he repeatedly failed to recognize. His actions have been embarrassing and done a serious disservice to his badge and to our department,” Lowell City Manager Mike Burns said in a release.

VanSolkema has been with the department since 2004 and served as sergeant since 2020.

Detective Gordy Lauren has been promoted to sergeant.