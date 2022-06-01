GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lowell police officer who was accused of trespassing at Forest Hills Central High School now must pay a fine.

On Thursday, Scot VanSolkema pleaded guilty to improper passing, a civil infraction. He faces a $115 fine. The misdemeanor trespassing charge for the incident that took place on Dec. 14 was dismissed, according to court records.

After an internal police investigation into the 2021 trespassing and other complaints made by Forest Hills Central High School, the Lowell Police Department demoted VanSolkema in March from a sergeant to a patrol officer.

VanSolkema has been with the department since 2004 and served as sergeant since 2020.