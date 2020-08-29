Lowell PD: Officer fires at oncoming vehicle after chase

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person is in custody after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in gunfire.

The situation started around 2 a.m. when an officer noticed the vehicle driving through downtown Lowell with its high-beam headlights on. The Lowell Police Department says its officer flashed his lights to alert the driver, but the driver did not dim their lights.

As the officer began following the vehicle, he noticed it didn’t have a license plate, the police department says. When the officer turned on his emergency lights, the driver sped off, leading the officer on a chase that topped 100 mph, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Authorities say the driver finally pulled over on a dirt road in Ionia County’s Boston Township. But when the officer began walking toward the vehicle, the driver reversed and drove directly at the officer, the police department says.

The police department said the officer, “fearing for his life,” fired shots at the vehicle, which hit his cruiser before leaving the scene. Authorities found the vehicle abandoned in a ditch a short time later.

Police called in support from other law enforcement agencies which used a drone to locate the suspects.

One of the suspects was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm which police said was minor. The second person had a scrape on their forehead.

The officer wasn’t hurt. Authorities are not releasing his name at this time.

Following standard protocol, the Lowell Police Department has placed the officer involved in the shooting on paid administrative leave while the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office investigates the case.