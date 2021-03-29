Lowell PD: 3 juveniles behind recent vandalism at schools

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Even though Lowell police say they’ve found the three kids who were responsible for recent school break-ins, Bushnell Elementary is expected to remain closed Tuesday.

Lowell Area Schools said in a Monday Facebook page that it is still dealing with the Friday vandalism at the school, which was centered on the library and some nearby classrooms. The post explained that the people responsible sprayed fire extinguishers, which is taking a while to clean up.

“The contents from the fire extinguishers can act as an irritant to the eyes, nose, and throat. We are working to make sure that both the air and surfaces are clean before students and staff return,” the post read in part. “Students will notice some changes as books in the media center have been removed for cleaning. Some kindergarten and GSRP classrooms may have toys or even student work removed from classrooms as these items get cleaned or replaced.”

Lowell Police Department Detective Gordy Lauren told News 8 Monday that after getting a tip Sunday morning, he spoke with three juveniles, all of whom admitted they were involved in recent vandalism dating back to March 13.

That includes the Friday break-in at Bushnell, as well as previous vandalism at Cherry Creek Elementary on March 20, Lowell Middle School and the bus garage.

Lauren said once he gets a damage cost estimate, he will pass his case along to the prosecutor’s office, which will decide what charges are appropriate.

Classes at Bushnell are expected to resume Wednesday.