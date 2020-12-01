Lowell officer to be honored for helping restaurant

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Lowell Police Officer Jesalyn Heard will receive an award for helping a local restaurant.

Saturday, Ming Zou of Hong Kong Buffet on Main Street told Heard he prepared a $43.67 takeout order for a customer who never showed up. Heard reached the person who made the order, who was from the Battle Creek area and made a mistake calling the Lowell restaurant for food, police say.

Heard offered to pay for the food, so the restaurant didn’t lose the money from the order. Zou hesitated, but she insisted and paid the $43.67 along with a $5 tip, police say.

The department says Heard will be awarded the Police Chief Commendation Award for going beyond expectations at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 7.