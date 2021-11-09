Lowell Middle School evacuated due to fire

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Lowell Middle School was evacuated Tuesday due to a fire. No one was injured.

There was a small fire in a school bathroom, a spokesperson for the Lowell Fire Department told News 8. It is not yet known how the fire started.

All of the students had to be evacuated due to the smoke, Lowell Area Schools said in a Facebook post. It said all the students were safe.

Classes did not resume, and parents were asked to pick their students up from Cherry Creek Elementary.

There is smoke damage to the bathroom, LFD said.

The Lowell Police Department is investigating the fire.