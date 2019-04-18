Kent County

Lowell man charged with having child porn

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 04:19 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 04:19 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lowell man has been charged after police say repair shop workers found child porn on his computer.

Bradley John Harris, 55, was charged Monday with two counts of possession of child porn and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan State Police say computer repair shop workers called police when they found what they suspected was child porn on Harris' computer. Grand Rapids police passed the case along to MSP's multijurisdictional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which ultimately searched Harris' home in Lowell.

Online records show Harris was booked into the Kent County jail April 11.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries