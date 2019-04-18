Lowell man charged with having child porn
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lowell man has been charged after police say repair shop workers found child porn on his computer.
Bradley John Harris, 55, was charged Monday with two counts of possession of child porn and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Michigan State Police say computer repair shop workers called police when they found what they suspected was child porn on Harris' computer. Grand Rapids police passed the case along to MSP's multijurisdictional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which ultimately searched Harris' home in Lowell.
Online records show Harris was booked into the Kent County jail April 11.
