LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lowell Fire Department Chief, Shannon Witherell, 45, was charged Friday with sexual assault following his arrest in a domestic violence case in November.

According to the Kent County sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a domestic assault allegedly involving Witherell at his home shortly after midnight on November 17th.

Witherell was taken to jail and arraigned for the incident. A $500 bond was posted for him on November 29.

Child Protective Services became involved and an investigation revealed details of the alleged sexual assault. The sheriff’s office said it involved a young girl over several years beginning when the victim was 11 years old.

Thursday, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office authorized two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree and one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct 4th Degree for Witherell.

Witherell was arrested Friday and arraigned on the charges. The judge set the bond at $15,000.

Witherell is scheduled for a probable cause conference on December 27th at 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary examination on January 3, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.

Corwin Velzen is acting as the Interim Chief of the Lowell Fire Department. Witherell’s current status with the department is unclear at this time.

