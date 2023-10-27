VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lowell Area Fire Department is asking for the community’s help after a deadly house fire in Vergennes Township took the life of a 4-year-old boy and put four others in the hospital.

The fire happened Thursday morning around 12:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Flat River Drive.

For the past three years, the Lowell Area Fire Department has hosted its fire prevention open house, which also included a trunk-or-treat event for families. The event will take place tomorrow between 5-8 p.m. at the department. However this year, the department is asking for donations from the community for the family impacted by the fire.

“We saw an opportunity to help them out, beyond what we did yesterday at the fire,” Fire Chief Shannon Witherell said.

Witherell said the department will be collecting monetary donations and items the family might need, such as phone charges and clothing. He also said there will be a full list of items on their Facebook page.

“After the fire event yesterday, we’ve had a huge outpouring of support from the community, asking if there’s anything that members of the community can do,” said Witherell. “The fire was a total loss of all of their belongings.”

On Thursday, fire crews from Lowell and Ada were sent to the house fire near the Lowell City Airport. According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, when they arrived on the scene, firefighters found the house on fire and a 27-year-old man in critical condition. The first firefighter who arrived went straight inside the house to look for the child but became disoriented because the fire was so heavy. According to officials, as more crews showed up,. They later found the 4-year-old boy dead.

“All of our members are from this community,” said Witherell. “We all live in this community. Most of us are parents, so we take any loss in our community hard, but obviously, when kids are involved, it’s even harder … One of our members have been in communication them. We’re utilizing him as our liaison point between the two, so they’re doing the best they can with the situation they’re dealing with. The loss of the child, as well as the family member still in the hospital… and last checked in critical condition.”

Witherell said the investigation into what started the fire is still ongoing.