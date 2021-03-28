Lowell elementary school closed Monday after district’s 2nd break-in

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lowell elementary school will be closed Monday due to a break-in involving vandalism.

It happened at Bushnell Elementary School. The district says the school will be closed Monday for cleanup and that the building is safe and secure.

This is the second weekend in a row that a Lowell elementary school has been broken into. The first incident happened last weekend at Cherry Creek Elementary School.

The Lowell police chief told News 8 the incidents are connected, and they believe they have taken care of the issue.

“(We have) identified those involved and will hold them accountable,” Lowell Police Department Chief Chris Hurst said.