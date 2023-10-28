LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Members of the Lowell community are rallying together after a deadly house fire took the life of a 4-year-old boy and put four others in the hospital, according to officials. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Flat River Drive.

On Saturday, the Lowell Area Fire Department held its annual Trunk-Or-Treat Fire Prevention Open House. During the event, the department collected donations for the family that was impacted by the fire.

“The turnout from the community for the event has been great, but the turnout from the community for the donation aspect of this event has also been pretty overwhelming,” said Shannon Witherell, Chief of the Lowell Area Fire Department.

Just after midnight on Thursday, fire crews from Lowell and Ada were sent to a home on Flat River Drive. According to officials, when they arrived, firefighters found the house on fire and a 27-year-old man in critical condition.

The firefighter on scene went inside the house to look for the child but became disoriented because the fire was so heavy. As more crews arrived on scene, they found the 4-year-old boy dead.

“The only thing that I’ve got is that the Dad, his condition has improved, but still in critical, so we’ll take improvement as a positive sign,” said Witherell. “I know, just based off the conversations I’ve had with our members, they’re overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.”

During Saturday’s event, the fire department collected monetary donations and items the family needs, such as men’s and women’s clothing.

Besides candy for the trick-or-treaters, the department also offered fire safety lessons to the community. When it comes to showing support for the family that’s been impacted by the fire, those from the Lowell community said it isn’t a surprise that everyone is coming together to help.

“Lowell is quite supportive when things like this happen,” said Keith Gillhespy, a Lowell resident. “I think people, when they see a need, they rise to it…. I mean, if it’s a fire, if it’s an accident, if it’s anything.”

For a full list of items that the family needs, you can check on the department’s Facebook page, Lowell Area Fire Department.

As far as what caused the fire, according to officials, it’s an ongoing investigation.