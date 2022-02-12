Lowell church declares February Community Support Month

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lowell United Methodist Church is declaring February as Community Support Month, in recognition of the “anxious and stressful times” we face today.

During the month, the church aims to spread love every week by distributing gift bags to members of the community who work in different fields of service.

“Small acts of love can really make a difference in the community,” says Worship Director Davin Risk. He hopes that by spreading love around the community he will inspire others to do the same.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to pick up a gift bag Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each week to distribute them out into the community. Each gift bag is filled with a sweet treat, a few practical gifts, and a laminated prayer card.

Gifts are funded by the generous contributions of the people of the Lowell United Methodist Church.

Pastor Brad Brillhart encourages anyone in the community to join the outreach efforts in spreading love.

You are invited to share your own photos or stories of love-sharing in Lowell each week using the hashtag #LiftUpLowell on social media.







This month’s schedule highlights each of these areas of service:

Week of Feb 6, 2022: Healthcare Workers — this will include medical professionals that live in our community as well as those that work in our community.

— this will include medical professionals that live in our community as well as those that work in our community. Week of Feb 13, 2022: First Responders — this will include police, fire, and emergency service workers.

— this will include police, fire, and emergency service workers. Week of Feb 20, 2022: Education — this will include those working in our schools including our administrators and board of education members.

— this will include those working in our schools including our administrators and board of education members. Week of Feb 27, 2022: Service Workers — this will include all of those working in restaurants, delivering our groceries, checking us out at stores, changing our oil, picking up our trash and more.

For more information on how you can be a part of Community Support Month, you can contact the Lowell United Methodist Church at 616.89.5936 or email at Office@LowellUMC.com