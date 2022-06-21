LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents of Lowell Charter Township will decide in August whether they will approve a millage to support fire and emergency services.

If the millage is approved, $282,900 would be raised annually over eight years for fire and emergency services.

Currently, funding for those programs comes from the general fund. Lowell Charter Township is one of the only townships in Kent County to do so. It is also one of the only townships that does not already have a dedicated millage or special assessment for fire and emergency services.

Creating a separate millage would allow the township to use more of its general funds for other projects such as maintaining parks, trails and cemeteries and upgrading roads. Forty percent of roads in Lowell Charter Township are rated “poor,” according to a press release.

If the millage passes, the fire department will use the funding to hire a firefighter/EMT to help out with calls. Some funds will go towards replacing the fire truck.

The millage would cost an average homeowner of a $225,000 house $112 each year.