Lowell celebrates its first pride festival

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a colorful Saturday in Lowell as hundreds celebrated the city’s pride festival.

The pride event was hosted by Lowell Pride and took place along the city’s downtown Riverwalk. It was a first for the city in its nearly 200 year history.

“There was … a lot of pushback from some of the community members,” Erin Brandt, a resident who attended the festival said. “I think it’s good that we can show support and that there’s nothing wrong with this, you know? It’s about being accepting and positive.”

The event kicked off 11 a.m. Saturday, and featured more than 40 vendors, kids activities, a fashion show, a drag queen story time and an LGBTQ discussion panel.

There will also be a showing of the documentary “Real Boy” at dusk Saturday evening.

The free event, themed “better together,” celebrated the Lowell’s diversity and the strength it has in supporting everyone in the community, a Lowell Pride release said.