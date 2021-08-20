Lowell-area doctor convicted of sexual assault

A July 20, 2020, booking photo of Daryl Wisdom from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lowell-area doctor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a patient last summer.

Daryl Wisdom was convicted Thursday of two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and a count of fourth-degree CDC.

One of Widsom’s patients reported being assaulted at his practice, which he ran out of his home on Cascade Road in Lowell Township, on July 1, 2020.

Widsom ran the practice alongside his wife, a registered nurse. It purported expertise in alternative medicine.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.