LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Lowell on Tuesday announced restrictions for outdoor water use.

The odd-even restrictions are in place now through Sept. 30 for municipal customers in Lowell and Lowell Township.

Residents and businesses with an address that ends in an odd number can only do outdoor watering on odd days, while residents who live in an address that ends in an even number can only do outdoor watering on even days.

“For example, an address of 611 can water on the first, third, fifth, seventh, etc. day of the month,” the city said in a release.

The restriction only applies to things like watering the lawn, it does not apply to indoor water use like drinking. The city made the decision after a “double-digit spike in water demand.”

“Our water treatment plant has a limit on the amount of water it can produce and, with recent demand, we are pushing the limit,” Lowell City Manager Mike Burns said in the release. “Outdoor watering makes up a significant portion of our consumption during the warmer months. As we experience a hot, dry stretch and look ahead to more of the same in the coming months, it is important for us to take proactive steps to prevent an outright ban on landscape irrigation.”

He asked for the community’s help.

“We ask for our community’s partnership in ensuring we can continue to provide reliable water service to our customers,” Burns said.