Loved ones honor teen shot, killed in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming family is mourning the loss of their 15-year-old son after he was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Police identified the victim as Emanuel Jesus Hernandez. They were called to the intersection of Prairie Parkway and Byron Center Avenue around 1:15 am. Police say they found Hernandez nearby in a car with a gunshot wound. The driver was attempting to take him to the hospital. Hernandez died at the scene.

News 8 spoke with the victim’s mother, Gloria Hernandez, about the loss.

“I was so proud of him because I knew how bright he was. I knew he could be anything,” she said. “He was my pride and joy.”

Gloria Hernandez describes her son as a gentleman. She says his time here on earth was cut entirely too short.

“We had ups and downs, but he always, no matter what, if we would argue, he always said he loved me. He had so much love to give,” Gloria Hernandez added.

Sunday night, friends gathered at the intersection where he was killed, holding a vigil in his honor.

Loved ones gathering to honor Emanuel Jesus Hernandez during a candlelight vigil (Dec. 8, 2019)

“I don’t want his life to be known as the kid who got killed. Manny was more than that. He would give you the shirt off his back.” Jessica Flowers, a parent of the victim’s friends, said. “Just an amazing child all the way around. His parents did a great job with him. He was just awesome.”

The victim’s friends say he was someone who could always make them laugh and now they wish they could hear him tell one more joke.

“I would probably tell him I love him and just tell him thanks for caring for me and that I really do wish that it was me instead of him,” a tearful Ahmya Flowers, the girlfriend of victim, said. “I just wish that everything was so different.

“It’s not fair for his family and I’m so sorry that they have to go through this. I would take his place in a heartbeat.”

His family says they need closure and are pleading with the community to speak up.

“Whoever knows the truth, because I know someone knows, come forward,” Gloria Hernandez said. “I know nothing is going to bring my son back, but that will give me some closure.”

Police have not made any arrests in the case. Anyone with information can cal the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.