Lori’s Voice: Walk for the Challenged

MARNE, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people came out to the track in Marne Saturday morning to support Lori’s Voice.

The non-profit held its annual ‘Walk for the Challenged’ at Berlin Raceway.

Lori’s Voice is a key resource for special needs children and their families in West Michigan, and this is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“When the day’s finally here… I’m so excited,” Lori Hastings, the founder of Lori’s Voice, told 24 Hour News 8. “We work all year long for this event and just to see all these kids out here — it really makes us know we’re making a difference.”

Storm Team 8’s Ellen Bacca helped emcee the event.

If you’d like to donate to the cause, click here.