Lori’s Voice receives anonymous gift of $1M; donor pledges another million

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Lori’s Voice, a West Michigan based-children’s charity, has received a major gift and a series of future gift commitments.

The anonymous gift received of $1 million is the largest single gift ever received in the history of the 10-year-old charity, Lori’s Voice said in a press release. The anonymous donor has also pledged to provide $100,000 each year for the next 10 years to support the charity’s activities.

“The scale of the gift is a clear signal that the impact of our work is being noticed and supported. Our all-volunteer organization has worked hard to help children who can easily be left behind in our faced-paced society,” Lori Hastings, founder and president, said.

Lori’s Voice provides financial assistance to families of special needs children, targeting assistance to children with neuromuscular or degenerative diseases.

The organization said it provides assistance in a number of areas such as paying for therapy, special needs camp, adaptive equipment, specially equipped vehicles, medication or transportation to treatment facilities.

For more information about the organization, visit Lori’s Voice’s website.