Kent County

Loose bull put down in Kent Co. after failed capture attempts

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 04:45 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 06:01 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A loose bull was shot and killed Friday after authorities were unable to capture it.

The bull was walking around near the intersection of Quail Ridge Drive and Michigan Street Friday afternoon, causing issues with transportation for Forest Hills schools.

Officers attempted to corral the bull into a trailer, but were unsuccessful. The owner of the bull didn't have any means to get it back to the farm and requested officers put it down.

One Forest Hills bus was diverted due to the incident, but the issues caused by the bull are expected to be resolved soon.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night

Photo Galleries
Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming