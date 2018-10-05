Loose bull put down in Kent Co. after failed capture attempts
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A loose bull was shot and killed Friday after authorities were unable to capture it.
The bull was walking around near the intersection of Quail Ridge Drive and Michigan Street Friday afternoon, causing issues with transportation for Forest Hills schools.
Officers attempted to corral the bull into a trailer, but were unsuccessful. The owner of the bull didn't have any means to get it back to the farm and requested officers put it down.
One Forest Hills bus was diverted due to the incident, but the issues caused by the bull are expected to be resolved soon.
