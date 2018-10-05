Loose bull put down in Kent Co. after failed capture attempts

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A courtesy photo of a loose bull on Oct. 5, 2018 in Grand Rapids Township, Mich.(Courtesy: Natalie Sistanich McCorkle)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A courtesy photo of a loose bull on Oct. 5, 2018 in Grand Rapids Township, Mich.(Courtesy: Natalie Sistanich McCorkle)

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A loose bull was shot and killed Friday after authorities were unable to capture it.

The bull was walking around near the intersection of Quail Ridge Drive and Michigan Street Friday afternoon, causing issues with transportation for Forest Hills schools.

Officers attempted to corral the bull into a trailer, but were unsuccessful. The owner of the bull didn't have any means to get it back to the farm and requested officers put it down.

One Forest Hills bus was diverted due to the incident, but the issues caused by the bull are expected to be resolved soon.