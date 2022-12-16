GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a way to give back this holiday season? The Heart of West Michigan United Way has released its annual list of volunteer opportunities and ways to donate this season.

“We know that there’s so much going on in the community during the holiday season and people are looking to give back… We’ve reached out to all the nonprofit agencies in the community and asked them ‘what kind of volunteer projects do you have going on? What are your needs? and compiled it into one guide,” Maribeth Groen, director of marketing and communications, said.

This year, a new nonprofit has joined the Holiday Giving and Volunteer Guide list: Grace’s Table.

“They’re a wonderful organization that supports young moms, teen moms and young moms in their 20s. They’re doing a holiday party (on Dec. 9), and so this is one new project for us,” Groen said.

Volunteers give back at Arbor Circle. (Courtesy of Heart of West Michigan United Way)

Volunteers give back at Baxter Community. (Courtesy of Heart of West Michigan United Way)

Volunteers give back at Catholic Charities.. (Courtesy of Heart of West Michigan United Way)

Volunteers give back with the Roosevelt Park neighborhood Association. (Courtesy of Heart of West Michigan United Way)

The Holiday Giving and Volunteer Guide has volunteer and giving opportunities that go into January. While some options have passed, Groen said many are still seeking volunteers.

“Now is the time to really the time to start looking and signing up before spots fill up,” she said.

Currently, the Kent District Library is looking for volunteer reviewers for its annual winter writing contest. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here.

The wide range of volunteer and giving opportunities means families have the option to give back together this season.

“Some of the ways families can get involved is by giving back. So, we have a wish list section and a lot of agencies are looking for adopt-a-family sponsors or people to sponsor a wish list. I think that’s a really great way to involve kids is that you can take this list and go out and pick the times and explain why sometimes families may need extra help at the holidays,” Groen said.

Anyone interested in seeing what volunteer opportunities are available can click here. To sign up, volunteers are asked to follow the link listed below each opportunity to sign up.

“We hope this sparks for year-round because a lot of times agencies see high response at Christmas time but the months after that they see a (decrease) in donations,” Groen said.

For anyone interested in volunteering outside of the holiday season, there is a list of opportunities on the Heart of West Michigan United Way website.