Longtime state politician Mark Jansen dies at 61

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A longtime West Michigan politician has died.

Former Sen. Mark Jansen died Tuesday after battling brain cancer since last fall.

A Republican from Gaines Township, he represented portions of Kent County in the state House and then the state Senate from 1996 to 2014. MIRS, a news outlet out of Lansing, says he was 61 years old.

According to the webpage detailing his fight against cancer, his family will be holding a small funeral this week, with a larger gathering later this spring.