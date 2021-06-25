Longtime Rockford Public Schools superintendent retiring

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The longtime superintendent of Rockford Public Schools is retiring at the end of the year.

In a letter to the Rockford Public Schools Board of Education Friday, Dr. Mike Shibler says he intends to retire, effective Dec. 31. Shibler noted he planned on retiring before the COVID-19 pandemic but felt compelled to stay as superintendent during the unprecedented times.

The 74-year-old has led the district for more than 32 years and has been an educator in Michigan for more than 53 years.

“As you know, my cabinet and the RPS administrative team have consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership revealing their true grit. I have never been more confident in the direction our district is moving and the leaders we have in place to make it happen. This makes me feel very comfortable with my decision to retire,” he said in the letter.

After he retires, Shibler plans to travel and pursue other personal interests as well as remain part of the Rockford community.

The full notice of retirement: