Longtime EGR teacher dies following cancer battle

An undated courtesy photo of Matt Fouch with his family.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Matt Fouch, a longtime East Grand Rapids Middle School teacher, died Saturday following an 18-month battle with colon cancer.

Fouch was also a high school coach. Earlier this month, East Grand Rapids and Forest Hills Northern teamed up for a special event to celebrate Fouch. Matt’s brother, David, is a teacher at Forest Hills Northern High School.

Matt’s wife, Jill is also a teacher in East Grand Rapids. They have three children, Jake, Maddie and Zach.

“Matt’s legacy of exemplary service to the students of East Grand Rapids will stand as a lasting tribute to his character. His teaching, coaching, mentorship, and friendship have positively shaped the lives of thousands of students, colleagues, and parents,” said East Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Heidi Kattula in an email to parents.

Kattula said school staffers will support students as needed and will communicate with parents as appropriate.

The district didn’t have any details about a memorial service for Matt as of Saturday.