Longtime country radio personality returns to the airwaves

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — If you happen to listen to country radio on your drive into work in the morning, you’ve probably felt or heard something missing the last few months.

B-93’s Conrad is no longer on the air. iHeart Media, who owns several local stations, announced in January restructuring nationwide. It resulted in Conrad losing the job he held in West Michigan for decades.

Listeners have a new place to hear their old friend starting Thursday, Oct. 1. Conrad will broadcast live from his new radio home, Jethro FM.

It’s a much smaller radio station, locally owned and operated but it harkens back to and takes pride in old school country music. Conrad says it goes back to his roots too.

He hopes listeners tune in for his show, starting at 10 a.m. and maybe even give him a call.

“This is going to be live radio and I haven’t been on the radio in nine months. It’s going to be a train wreck. I don’t think anybody wants to miss it,” Conrad said. “I got to tell you; morning shows are great but getting up early sucks! So, this will be much more fun I think.”

Conrad holds no animosity towards his former employers, he simply wasn’t ready to hang up the mic.

“The people that I know at B-93 miss me. They were sad when it happened,” Conrad said. “I was simply a name on a line and the bean counters drew the line through my name and let me go. They didn’t know me at all.”

A man with a voice you can’t forget, Conrad has spent decades on the radio dial, experiencing life with his listeners. Through the birth of his children, a plea for a kidney donation and a near-death crash, Conrad is eager to continue sharing his journey with country fans once again.

“When I first go live it’s going to be crazy because I wasn’t ready to go. I have a great time on the radio, and I’d do this job for free, to be honest with you,” Conrad said. “Country listeners are a little bit different than other listeners. It’s an active format, I mean, we’ve lived through all this together.”

Jethro FM can be heard on your radio on 94.9 FM in Grand Rapids, 99.5 FM in Lowell, 1530 AM and everywhere on the TuneIn app.