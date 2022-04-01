GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A long-term resident at the Kent County Animal Shelter has finally found his forever home.

Rusty, an American Staffordshire Terrier, came to the shelter as a stray in August 2020, according to posts on the shelter’s Facebook page. Over the course of almost 500 days at the shelter, he made many friends who volunteer at the shelter. Many of them stepped up to take him out of the shelter setting for either walks or a weekend to keep his spirits up.

Courtesy of the Kent County Animal Shelter

Courtesy of the Kent County Animal Shelter

Courtesy of the Kent County Animal Shelter

Then in January, his forever family found him.

“He was adopted in January and has been doing great in his new home,” the shelter said in a Facebook post. “…We knew we would find his people and it sure looks like he’s being spoiled the way he always should have been!”

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.