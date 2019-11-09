Local veterans honored in Wyoming ceremony

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A room full of heroes were honored Friday afternoon for their service to our country.

Four generations of war veterans gathered for a special ceremony in Wyoming, ahead of Veterans Day on Monday.

Volunteers and legislators were also honored at the event for their involvement in helping to improve the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

Overall, the ceremony aimed to unite the community in supporting veterans.

“I’m a fourth-generation military and I wear this uniform today to honor all military, past and present. It has been said that all gave some, but some gave all,” said Bob Buys, who served in the Vietnam War.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, was joined by several state lawmakers in honoring all local veterans and their loved ones that continue to support them.