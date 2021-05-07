Local vendor showcase at Woodland Mall Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re still looking to get something for mom, there is an event this weekend that will help you find something just as special as she is. It will also help support small businesses in West Michigan.

SpringGR is holding an expo from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Woodland Mall. It will feature small businesses specializing in everything from baked goods to skin care to clothing to gift baskets and more.

Organizers say its important that all of us take time to support small, local businesses.

“Small businesses actually make up a majority of the businesses in our country and really small businesses are what keeps the economy going,” said Attah Obande, the director of dream fulfillment with SpringGR. “They are small mom and pop businesses, as people like to call them, that are essential to our economic wellbeing. They are people with great ideas with great products and services. I’m sure once people come to check them out, they will be lifelong customers.”

Participating vendors including the following: