A photo from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shows the response to a deadly fall in Destin, Florida, on April 4, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old boy from the Grand Rapids area died after falling from a balcony while on spring break in Florida, authorities say.

The teen’s name was not released Wednesday.

“Our sincere prayers go out to the family and friends of the young man in this tragic loss,” the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

It happened at condominium complex in Destin in the Florida panhandle, west of Tallahassee. Deputies went there around 4 a.m. Tuesday after someone staying nearby spotted the body on the ground and called 911.

Deputies say the teen fell from a fourth-floor balcony and was dead when they arrived.

The investigation was ongoing, but authorities said alcohol is believed to have been involved.