GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Glimpse of Africa is a nonprofit dedicated to showcasing and celebrating people of African cultures in West Michigan.

“We do handle the needs of Africans immigrants and refugees, from wellness and being able to create a pathway when they get here to be able to get well-acquainted with the community, providing things like navigation to access resources and wellness and also to access any needs to enable them to be able to integrate into their community better,” Fridah Kanini, the founder and CEO of A Glimpse of Africa, said.

This weekend, an event will focus on giving and healing. The nonprofit’s African Community Giving and Healing Conversation will take place Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. at 4275 Shaffer Ave. SE in Kentwood. The event will feature food distribution, and Chrisfa Pierrant will speak about dealing with grief and stress during the holidays.

“As we enter the holiday season, especially immigrant and refugee communities feel the loneliness of missing some of their family members … because they have left their home countries or also because people passed away,” Kanini said. “So those times are very difficult.”

Kanini says the nonprofit asks the West Michigan community for support so they can build a stronger community. You can learn more about A Glimpse of Africa here.