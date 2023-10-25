COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — A home in Comstock Park takes decorating for Halloween to a whole new level and now the artist is getting national recognition.

The Haunting of Storybook Hollow display was featured Sunday on ABC’s the Great Halloween Fright Fight.

Artist Jennifer Dunahee has been working on the attraction at her home for fifteen years, which raises money for the Humane Society of West Michigan.

“It is a haunted fairytale village-themed home haunt,” Dunahee said. “I started setting up Halloween displays and haunted houses when I was 11 at my parents’ house, my dad and I would do one together.”

The display at her home is designed to be spooky but not too scary.

“I was worried that we were gonna look silly on TV but then when I saw that little bat fly over the dot that said Comstock Park I was like that was it. That was the goal,” Dunahee said.

The show, hosted by Michigan native Carter Oosterhouse, gives away a $50,000 prize.

“Being on the show was quite an experience … it was a lot of work and it was really stressful. It was kind of a roller coaster, there were like really great moments about it. Filming at night was amazing,” Dunahee said.

The display features handcrafted sculptures including Serpentina the Dragon and Twigg the Forest Dragon, which were both Art Prize entries.

A fire breathing dragon is popular attraction that was featured on the show.

“I build on it year-round in my house. I build the props and I try to add something big every year. It usually ends up being a dragon … this year we added the whole backyard,” Dunahee said.

Even though the Haunting of Storybook Hollow did not win the competition, once Halloween has come and gone the display goes back into storage and the countdown begins to next Halloween.

“My hope is to share a little magic and escapism,” Dunahee said.

The second and final episode of the season airs Sunday night at 10 on ABC 4 West Michigan.