A local farm is tapping township water to keep their fields watered. (June 23, 2023)

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As drought conditions continue to hang around West Michigan one local farm is tapping a new resource to keep its fields watered.

Nick Nyblad and his West Michigan family farm, which is around 450 acres, raises fruit including apples and cherries. With U-pick cherry season starting next weekend, he says recent dry conditions have good and bad consequences.

“I would like to see them swell up. The flavor will be excellent on them but the size will be smaller, I’m afraid, with a lack of water,” said Nyblad, who is a member of New Leaf LLC.

At one of the family’s fields in Alpine Township, managed by Nyblad’s son, some usual water sources are no longer available.

“We have some farm ponds on there, of course, they dried up a while back and didn’t recover,” Nyblad said.

The farm has instead turned to a new temporary source — water from a nearby hydrant owned by Plainfield Township.

“Farmers can get quite creative in these situations,” Nyblad said.

Plainfield Township offers two types of hydrant permits. One is annual, typically used by landscapers and contractors. A daily hydrant permit is also available but often used for filling pools.

“From my recollection, this has got to be the first farmer that we’ve issued a daily hydrant permit for, for irrigating crops,” said Rick Solle, Plainfield Township Director of Public Services.

The permit is $85 and $5 for every thousand gallons of water used.

“It’s metered. This particular farmer, he used about 50,000 gallons for the day to fill up tanks that he had there,” Solle said. “This one was a no-brainer for us to help them out.”

Nyblad calls buying water for irrigation experimental and hopes rain will come soon.

“You know it’s going to come but it’s just a matter of time,” Nyblad said.

Despite the drought, Plainfield Township said it has not seen a large increase in people applying for a hydrant permit.