ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — A local company that focuses on reducing waste, improving the planet and feeding people has a grand opening next month to celebrate.

GTF Technologies uses a micro drying system to upcycle excess food and turn it into powders. Gary Schuler started the company in 2015 using the concept to reallocate materials for the garment industry.

Now, GTF uses the same technology, but with food that would otherwise go to waste. Food gets turned into powder, which can then be used in supplements, beverages and other upcycled foods.

GTF Technologies uses a micro drying system to upcycle excess food and turn it into powders. (Courtesy GTF Technologies)

